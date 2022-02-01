Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $37,367.91 and $24.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00253700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

