Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

