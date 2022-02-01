Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
