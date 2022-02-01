PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.98 million and $98,560.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116099 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

