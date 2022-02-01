Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.80

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.80 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 75.30 ($1.01). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 74.60 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,010,538 shares changing hands.

PHTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £281.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.46.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 29,111,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($27,396,921.48).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

