PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 8th (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

PHP Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 8th. PHP Ventures Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:PPHPU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.