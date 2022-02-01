Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 100.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 76.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

