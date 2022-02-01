Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 79,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

