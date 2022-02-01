Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,897 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Pinterest worth $43,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

