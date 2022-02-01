Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.42

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.42 and last traded at $221.97, with a volume of 15403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

