Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,499 shares of company stock worth $28,197,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.