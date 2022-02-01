Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.87% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the second quarter valued at $544,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PICC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

