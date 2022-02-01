PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $5.56 on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 515,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. PJT Partners has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.