PKG Token (PKG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,708.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $128,819.81 and $3,708.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

