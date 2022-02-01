Playgroundz Market Capitalization Reaches $221,558.04 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Playgroundz has a market cap of $221,558.04 and $749.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

