PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036 in the last three months.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.