Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

