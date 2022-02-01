Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLRX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

