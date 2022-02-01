Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PLBC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

