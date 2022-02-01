Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) shot up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.