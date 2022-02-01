POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POETF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

