Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.72. 22,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,276,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

