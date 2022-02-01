PostCoin Price Hits $0.0039 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PostCoin has a total market cap of $61,655.41 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00187782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00388077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.