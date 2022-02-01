PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

