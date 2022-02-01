Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 3.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 4,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 194,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

