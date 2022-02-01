Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Premier updated its FY22 guidance to 2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,951. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

