Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Premier updated its FY22 guidance to 2.45-$2.55 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,951. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
