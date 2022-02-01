Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.50

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 4018840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.70 ($1.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

