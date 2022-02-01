Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.61

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.61 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 142.90 ($1.92). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 143.70 ($1.93), with a volume of 10,205,232 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

