Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00291581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

