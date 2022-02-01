Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.38 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 143.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $2,754.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 92.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,438,634 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.