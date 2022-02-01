Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 1,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.40 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day moving average of $415.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.