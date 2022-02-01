Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 1,621 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.41. 1,130,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,082,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.