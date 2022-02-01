Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,706.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,844.58 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,826.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,811.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

