Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.54 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

