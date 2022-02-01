Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,615 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,571,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

