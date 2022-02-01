Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $27.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.72. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

