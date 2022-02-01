Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,153 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. 22,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

