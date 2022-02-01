Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,150 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

