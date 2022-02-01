Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 11,926 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,689 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

