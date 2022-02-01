Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,596. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.