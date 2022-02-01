Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,256 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $358.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,349. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.00 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

