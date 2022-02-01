Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 468 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $268.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

