Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,693 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,632,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,360. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

