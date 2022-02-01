Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 878 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $232.56. 4,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,249. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

