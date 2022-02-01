Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 8,840 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $81,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.77. 58,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.