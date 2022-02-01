Prometeus Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $9.51 or 0.00024748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $156.51 million and $3.08 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00116284 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.