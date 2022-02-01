ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

