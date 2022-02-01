PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 240,965 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $27.71.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

