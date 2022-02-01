ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.45

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.45 and traded as low as $82.63. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 1,865 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

