ProxyNode (PRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $73,648.44 and $11.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00252523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,491,190 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

