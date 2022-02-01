Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $92,864.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 147% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,448,103 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.